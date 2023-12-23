Longview woman remembered for tireless work on behalf of veterans

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas has lost a true champion for veterans. Helen Smith of Longview was a fixture at East Texas veterans events, and a champion for veterans issues. Smith died in late November.

For decades Smith was a very familiar face, volunteering at the Longview VA outpatient clinic and participating in numerous patriotic events.

“She was a fighter for anybody and everybody military, and these veterans loved her, and they still talk about her to this day when they come to this clinic. She worked up here eight hours a day, Monday through Friday until she was 90 years old,” said clinic nurse Donna Huffstutler.

“Full of energy, full of love, always had a hug for the veterans,” said RN Sherry Bates.

Smith died on Nov. 23.

She was well known to veterans and politicians as a staunch advocate for veterans rights and the POW-MIA issue.

“She was a rock. Anytime we had any programs with veterans, she was making sure everything was done properly and we covered our bases. One of those special people,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

Smith’s husband Gordon was a POW in Japan during World War 2, and it’s from those origins that Helen worked tirelessly to lobby for efforts to find those listed as POW-MIA from the Vietnam war.

“A dynamic individual in a subtle way. The comfort she provided to families in getting closure on what happened to their loved ones. She definitely made a difference,” said Vietnam veteran Ben Gurganus.

“She was always going to Washington and fighting for the POW’s,” Bates says.

In retirement she spent most of her time writing legislators, petitioning for action, with many congressmen and representatives knowing her by name.

In her last interview with KLTV in 2019 she said her mission was to repay the debt she felt was owed to veterans.

“I happen to love my freedom. And it’s the veterans that have kept us free all these years. So I have to work for them,” Smith said.

Helen Smith was 97 years old.

Helen Smith was well known to veterans and politicians as an advocate for veterans rights and the POW-MIA issue. She passed away on Nov. 23 at the age of 97.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.