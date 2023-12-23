For Your Service
SFA men’s basketball blows out Paul Quinn

By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA head coach Kyle Keller and the SFA Lumberjack basketball team hosted Paul Quinn in a game that would turn out to be blowout for the Jacks.

At the half SFA shooting 65 percent would already have a 40 point lead over Paul Quinn 64-24.

Of the total nine three-pointers that were made here’s Myles Jenkins getting one of those to fall.

On the fast break lob to Jalil Beaubrun he uses his big frame to his advantage to get the basket.

The Lumberjacks would continue to pile on the offense in the second half playing as if they were at the park. You could even say that they were a team just out there having fun today. And with everyone else enjoying the fun as well, it would make for a nice afternoon at the Sawmill.

SFA just getting some good practice in before they take on New Orleans after the holiday break. And in a game that was all smiles and all SFA the whole time. Lumberjacks win this one in a blowout victory 115-58 over Paul Quinn.

Head coach Kyle Keller said, “the game before Christmas is such a trap game and it’s you know, you want everybody to go home feeling good about themselves as they go home at Christmas. And so I’m excited for our players to go home feeling good about themselves and everybody knows it’s no secret we hear it, y’all hear it, everybody talks about it, how the Lumberjacks you know, going into this week or whatever, five and five, I mean, we’ve never been here. And so these kids have really put in a lot of work in the last 10 days, you know, to get better and we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. We know that we’ve dug our own hole, but we think we can here in the next couple of weeks kind of get back to where we think we should be.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

