Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Morning fog, then cloudy through the afternoon. Rain returns tonight.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the area through 10AM this morning. The widespread fog we’re seeing this morning will clear by the afternoon, but we’ll keep cloudy skies through the rest of the day. A shower or two cannot be ruled out at any given time today, but the higher rain chance will be this evening into Sunday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will return to East Texas overnight, making for a very wet Christmas Eve morning. The rain is expected to persist into at least the early afternoon before clearing by Sunday evening. While any widespread or organized severe weather is not anticipated, one or two stronger storms with be possible, mainly with a wind threat. Christmas Day will be quite nice, we may have to deal with some fog and clouds, but the afternoon is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. Beyond the holiday, next week is looking mostly sunny and cooler, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Have a merry Christmas!

