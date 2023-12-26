Broaddus man killed after driver hits tree

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Broaddus man who was the passenger in a vehicle died after the driver hit a tree near U.S. 96 in Sabine County Sunday night.

Richard Dominey, 54, died on the scene, which was on FM 201, at the intersection of U.S. 96. The wreck occurred at 7:25 p.m.

According to the crash report, John Sullivan, 60, was driving a 2005 Chevy SUV west on FM 201. He failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled across U.S. 96 and into a wooded area, where he struck a tree.

Sullivan and two passengers were treated for injuries at a Sabine County hospital.

