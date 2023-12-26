For Your Service
Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge

Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - A Panola County man allegedly involved in riots on Jan. 6, 2021 in D.C., has waived his right to a trial by jury.

Alex Kirk Harkrider, 36, of Carthage, will have a bench trial as a result, instead of a jury of his peers hearing the case and deciding upon a verdict and sentencing.

According to judicial records, Harkrider will appear before Judge Royce C. Lamberth on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 at 10 a.m.

His charges include civil disorder, obstruction of a civil proceeding, assaulting/resisting/impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, theft of government property, and other charges related to the Jan. 6 capitol breach.

Harkrider remains out of jail on a personal recognizance bond.

