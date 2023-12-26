For Your Service
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been another beautiful day and more is on the way!  Temperatures are beginning to drop this evening and with fair skies and light winds, we can expect another light frost by tomorrow morning.  A cold front arrives tomorrow and though it won’t bring any rain, you may see a few clouds and northwest winds will pick up and become breezy during the afternoon.  Those breezy northwest winds stick around bringing even cooler temperatures on Thursday.  Sunshine will continue through the weekend with a slow warming trend ahead of another cold front that arrives just in time for the New Year.  A slight chance for rain may accompany this front Sunday night, especially in Deep East Texas.

KTRE afternoon weather
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 12-26-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
