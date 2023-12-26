For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Levelland PD: Man charged with murder after stabbing death early Saturday morning

Eliasar Tienda arrested on Saturday morning
Eliasar Tienda arrested on Saturday morning(Hockley County Jail)
By Bobby Benally
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police say Eliasar Tienda was charged with murder early Saturday morning.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says officers were called to the 1800 block of Houston Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call.

When they arrived, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to Covenant Hospital Levelland, where he died.

Chief Garcia says Tienda was arrested and charged with murder and taken to the Hockely County Jail.

An investigation is still ongoing, no word yet on who the victim is.

Tienda remains in the Hockley County Jail on a $1.1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Broaddus man killed after driver hits tree
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Tyler Trash Truck Driver James Williamson about a two-year-old’s...
Tyler garbage truck driver, 2-year old form friendship
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge
Holiday stress can impact healthy habits; American Heart Association says

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday's Weather: Sunshine and cool temperatures
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, people can dispose of Christmas trees sustainably...
Recycling Christmas trees can help animals and environment, Texas Forest Service says
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Tyler Trash Truck Driver James Williamson about a two-year-old’s...
Tyler garbage truck driver, 2-year old form friendship
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge