For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Spur woman dead after rollover Christmas night

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Spur is dead after a crash just south of Dickens Christmas night.

Just after 9 p.m., crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 70 near CR 360, about two miles south of Dickens.

DPS officials say 42-year-old Christie Ann Pecina was driving north toward Dickens. Her car traveled onto the grass east of the road and Pecina tried to bring the vehicle back onto the roadway. However, authorities say she then overcorrected to the right; the vehicle lost control and rolled.

Pecina was seriously injured in the crash and died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Broaddus man killed after driver hits tree
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Tyler Trash Truck Driver James Williamson about a two-year-old’s...
Tyler garbage truck driver, 2-year old form friendship
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge
Holiday stress can impact healthy habits; American Heart Association says

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday's Weather: Sunshine and cool temperatures
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, people can dispose of Christmas trees sustainably...
Recycling Christmas trees can help animals and environment, Texas Forest Service says
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Tyler Trash Truck Driver James Williamson about a two-year-old’s...
Tyler garbage truck driver, 2-year old form friendship
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge