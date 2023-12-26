For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Tiny baby sloth gets Santa visit at zoo

A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday. (Source: San Antonio Zoo/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Before he delivered presents to children all over the world, Santa scheduled some time with a young resident at the San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo shared a video on social media Saturday that shows Santa meeting the baby sloth Aluna.

He tells Aluna, to end up on his nice list, she will need to keep her tree and nest clean and go to bed early.

Zoo staff have also created an Amazon wish list for Aluna and her fellow animals -- just in case Santa didn’t bring them everything they wanted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gift cards are displayed at a Target store, in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Americans...
The secret life of gift cards: Here’s what happens to the billions that go unspent each year
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Over 100 pairs of shoes given to Clawson Church youth members ahead of Christmas Day
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa
Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.
Kwanzaa holiday observance begins