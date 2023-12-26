Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is a COLD start to our Tuesday as temperatures range in the upper 20s and lower to middle 30s. If you have any early morning plans, be sure you give yourselves some extra time to warm up/defrost your vehicles! Expect a decent amount of sunshine today with cool-mild highs in the middle to upper 50s. Be ready for some extra chill to the air for the next few days, because our next cold front will quickly push through East Texas very early tomorrow morning, leading to some very cold mornings ahead. We may have had several cold and freezing mornings already, but this is another important reminder to have somewhere warm for the outdoor pets to sleep. Highs for Wednesday will likely only climb into the middle 50s before dropping back down into the upper 20s and lower 30s on Thursday morning. Despite ample sunshine on Thursday, afternoon temperatures will remain in the 40s, so you’ll want the coat on all day! Some hard freezes will be possible on both Friday and Saturday morning with numerous areas dropping into the upper 20s for several hours. Thankfully, we will see a decent warming trend taking place in the afternoons for the end of the week, so expect lower 50s for highs on Friday and upper 50s on Saturday. We’ll likely warm back into the lower 60s for the final day of 2023, Sunday, then another cold front looks to ring in the new year on a slightly cooler note, knocking us back down into the upper 50s for the first day of 2024.

