For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released

Danny Masterson Mugshot released
Danny Masterson Mugshot released(NBC News Channel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.

Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard.

In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.

It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

Masterson’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Broaddus man killed after driver hits tree
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Tyler Trash Truck Driver James Williamson about a two-year-old’s...
Tyler garbage truck driver, 2-year old form friendship
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge
Holiday stress can impact healthy habits; American Heart Association says

Latest News

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Prosecutors seek to bar Trump from injecting politics into federal election interference trial
Elmer James Williamson, Jr.
Jury sentences Lufkin man to life in prison for murder of Javinsky Lampkin, assault of 3 others