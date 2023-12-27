Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s been another beautiful, but breezy day in East Texas. That breeze was because of a cold front moving through. This front will bring in cooler temperatures over the next several hours. Temperatures tonight will drop to freezing with frost likely to start the day tomorrow. Thursday will be cooler and breezy with high temperatures struggling to reach the upper 40s. Friday begins a slow warming trend with highs back in the 50s for a couple of days and reaching the lower to mid 60s by Sunday afternoon. A cold front arrives just in time to ring in the new year Sunday night with a slight chance for a few showers, especially in far southern counties. Any rain clears out by Monday morning but returns to the forecast for the middle of next week.

