Jury sentences Lufkin man to life in prison for murder of Javinsky Lampkin, assault of 3 others

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been found guilty of murder and given the maximum sentence in the 2021 death of Javinsky “Mucci” Lampkin.

According to Assistant District Attorney Amy Wren, a jury found Elmer Williamson, Jr. guilty of the August 1, 2021 murder of Javinsky “Mucci” Lampkin, as well as three aggravated assaults for causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon to Ladarvis Nelson, Adam Shepherd, and Dontavian Sterns.

The jury sentenced Williamson to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the murder, and a term of 20 years for each of the three aggravated assault counts. He must also pay a $10,000 fine for each of the four counts. These sentences represent the maximum punishment that Williamson could receive under the law.

The murder happened on August 1, 2021.

Williamson left his home in Lufkin with his wife and his brother, Jarvis Williamson.

Elmer Williamson was armed with an AR-15 and his wife, Wendi Williamson, had a handgun. The three drove to Nacogdoches, crossing the county line at approximately 2:40 am. They went to the Sunridge Apartments and met with Williamson’s stepdaughter and another man, Wren said.

The group of five then drove to 911 West Main Street in Nacogdoches in a convoy of three vehicles, where they stopped for a short period of time before heading in the direction of Dolph Street. This is where a large gathering of family and friends had been approximately an hour earlier. This was also the location of an argument Williamson’s stepdaughter had been in at just before 2:30 a.m., which was the precipitating event for what Wren referred to as a “senseless act of violence.”

The convoy drove west on Dolph Street at just before 3:30 a.m. and Williamson fired his AR-15 at least 22 times in the direction of six men, Wren said, killing Javinsky Lampkin and seriously injuring Ladarvis Nelson, Adam Shepherd, and Dontavian Sterns. Williamson did not know any of these people, and they had done nothing to him, she said.

Nacogdoches Police Department responded quickly to the scene and were able to take the occupants of one of the vehicles into custody.

Officer Falynn Monk and Officer Ty Birdwell were first to Dolph Street and immediately began lifesaving measures on the victims on scene, which Wren said saved the lives of Ladarvis Nelson, Adam Shepherd, and Dontavian Sterns.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at Williamson’s home in Lufkin later the same day and apprehended Williamson, his brother, and his wife. Detectives also discovered that Williamson had already begun altering the appearance of his vehicle and had disposed of the AR-15 by the time law enforcement arrived.

