For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Randall County officials arrest suspect, report finding meth and fentanyl during search

Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a suspect after finding meth and fentanyl while conducting a search.

On December 21, members of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a narcotics search warrant.

Deputies report finding meth and fentanyl during the search, and they arrested one person for felony drug distribution charges.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was on parole through the State of Texas until 2039. This is the second arrest in two weeks for the Special Operations Unit where the suspect was serving a lengthy parole sentence.

If you would like to report any suspicious activity in Randall County, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office SOU at (806) 468-5862.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Broaddus man killed after driver hits tree
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Tyler Trash Truck Driver James Williamson about a two-year-old’s...
Tyler garbage truck driver, 2-year old form friendship
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge
Holiday stress can impact healthy habits; American Heart Association says

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday's Weather: Sunshine and cool temperatures
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, people can dispose of Christmas trees sustainably...
Recycling Christmas trees can help animals and environment, Texas Forest Service says
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Tyler Trash Truck Driver James Williamson about a two-year-old’s...
Tyler garbage truck driver, 2-year old form friendship
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge