Randall County officials arrest suspect, report finding meth and fentanyl during search

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a suspect after finding meth and fentanyl while conducting a search.

On December 21, members of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a narcotics search warrant.

Deputies report finding meth and fentanyl during the search, and they arrested one person for felony drug distribution charges.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was on parole through the State of Texas until 2039. This is the second arrest in two weeks for the Special Operations Unit where the suspect was serving a lengthy parole sentence.

If you would like to report any suspicious activity in Randall County, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office SOU at (806) 468-5862.

