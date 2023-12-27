For Your Service
Recycling Christmas trees can help animals and environment, Texas Forest Service says

Here are some ways you can do it.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, people can dispose of Christmas trees sustainably in many ways. Safety experts recommend recycling the trees with local programs rather than burning them to prevent wildfires.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One can give back to the environment after the Christmas gifting season ends.

“After Christmas, a lot of people will donate their trees to the zoo, and we use them for animal enrichment,” said Ellen Trout Zoo director Gordan Henley.

He said the zoo already started receiving calls from residents to drop off their trees.

“We’ll have them in with birds, we’ll have them in with mammals, we’ll have them in with some reptiles.”

Henley explained that dozens of animals benefit from them as they provide a new activity.

“It’s something new for them to explore, so they go through it, they crawl in them, they rub on them,” he said.

The Forest Service suggests sinking the holiday tree in nearby lakes and ponds to serve as shelter and food sources for fish.

Tyler residents can drop off their Christmas trees at Golden Road and Fun Forest Park to Keep Tyler Beautiful.

The organization will give away the trees on a first-come, first-serve basis and encourage fishermen to pick them up to support aquatic life.

The Forest Service also encourages repurposing the trees for mulch and garden insulation by using tree limbs.

Donors are asked to ensure the natural tree has all decorations removed and that the branches are not flocked.

Keep Tyler Beautiful will recycle trees up until January 14.

Call (936) 633-0399 before drop-offs at Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo.

