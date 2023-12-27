Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A small plane has gone down in Van Zandt County.

The small aircraft went down in a residential area near Thompson Tailwind Airpark in Edgewood. The plane crashed on the property of a home, striking the home. No one was inside the house at the time of the crash, officials tell us.

According to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, the unidentified pilot has died as a result of the crash. They were the only occupant of the plane.

Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash

The plane was coming from Addison, was going to land at the strip in Edgewood, and missed the landing spot by about 300 to 400 feet, Albritton said.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS are at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration is on the way, the sheriff said.

The aircraft came down in the yard of a home. (KLTV/Avery Niles)

