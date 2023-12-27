Timpson rolls in opening round of Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears, fresh off a state championship in football, showed their no slouches in basketball with a 72-28 win over Mineola in the first round of the Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament.
The tournament is being played over three days with a boys and girls bracket and in five different locations.
Here are the results so far:
BOYS
First round
Hooks 78, White Oak 16
Lipan 55, Tenaha 35
Martins Mill 81, Brookeland 49
Timpson 72, Mineola 38
San Augustine 45, Moulton 38
San Augustine vs. Chapel HIll (Titus County) at 2 p.m. in Tenaha
Sabine 59, Douglass 55
Maypearl vs. Kountze at 12:30 p.m. in Tenaha
Tatum 61, Shelbyville 43
Second round
Hooks vs. Lipan at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha
Martins Mill vs. Timpson at 6:45 p.m. in Tenaha
Sabine vs. San Augustine/Chapel Hill winner at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha
Tatum vs. Maypearl/Kountze winner at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha
GIRLS
First round
Timpson 39, San Augustine 34
Timpson vs. Lipan at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha
Chapel Hill (Titus County) 69, Beckville 24
Brookeland vs. Martins Mill at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Timpson
Mineola vs. Huntington at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Timpson
Cooper vs. Tenaha at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha
Christoval vs. Broaddus at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha
Pineywoods Academy 67, Joaquin 38
Sabine vs. Douglass at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha
Second round
Chapel HIll vs. Timpson/Lipan winner at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Panola College
Brookeland/Martins Mill winner vs. Mineola/Huntington winner at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Tenaha
Cooper/Tenaha winner vs. Christoval/Broaddus winner at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Tenaha
Pineywoods Academy vs. Sabine/Douglass winner at 9:30 a.m. in Timpson
