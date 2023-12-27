For Your Service
Timpson rolls in opening round of Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament

Timpson coach pleased following win in opening round of Tenaha tournament
Timpson coach pleased following win in opening round of Tenaha tournament
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears, fresh off a state championship in football, showed their no slouches in basketball with a 72-28 win over Mineola in the first round of the Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament.

The tournament is being played over three days with a boys and girls bracket and in five different locations.

Jermaine Lewis said team played well with little practice.

Here are the results so far:

BOYS

First round

Hooks 78, White Oak 16

Lipan 55, Tenaha 35

Martins Mill 81, Brookeland 49

Timpson 72, Mineola 38

San Augustine 45, Moulton 38

San Augustine vs. Chapel HIll (Titus County) at 2 p.m. in Tenaha

Sabine 59, Douglass 55

Maypearl vs. Kountze at 12:30 p.m. in Tenaha

Tatum 61, Shelbyville 43

Second round

Hooks vs. Lipan at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha

Martins Mill vs. Timpson at 6:45 p.m. in Tenaha

Sabine vs. San Augustine/Chapel Hill winner at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha

Tatum vs. Maypearl/Kountze winner at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha

GIRLS

First round

Timpson 39, San Augustine 34

Timpson vs. Lipan at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha

Chapel Hill (Titus County) 69, Beckville 24

Brookeland vs. Martins Mill at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Timpson

Mineola vs. Huntington at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Timpson

Cooper vs. Tenaha at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha

Christoval vs. Broaddus at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha

Pineywoods Academy 67, Joaquin 38

Sabine vs. Douglass at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Tenaha

Second round

Chapel HIll vs. Timpson/Lipan winner at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Panola College

Brookeland/Martins Mill winner vs. Mineola/Huntington winner at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Tenaha

Cooper/Tenaha winner vs. Christoval/Broaddus winner at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Tenaha

Pineywoods Academy vs. Sabine/Douglass winner at 9:30 a.m. in Timpson

