Wednesday's Weather: Sunshine and cool temperatures

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re waking up to some chilly temperatures ranging in the 30s and low 40s this morning. Be sure to grab the coat or jacket as you might want it this afternoon as well! Expect a decent amount of sunshine today with cool-mild highs in the lower to upper 50s. We may have had several cold and freezing mornings already, but this is another important reminder to have somewhere warm for the outdoor pets to sleep because we’ve got a lot more chilly nights ahead. Despite ample sunshine on Thursday, afternoon temperatures will remain in the 40s, so you’ll want the coat on all day! Freezing temps look likely for most of East Texas on both Friday and Saturday morning with some areas dropping into the upper 20s for more than just an hour or two. Thankfully, we will see a decent warming trend taking place in the afternoons for the end of the week, so expect lower 50s for highs on Friday and upper 50s on Saturday. We’ll likely warm back into the lower 60s for the final day of 2023, Sunday, then another cold front looks to ring in the new year on a slightly cooler note, knocking us back down into the upper 50s for the first day of 2024. For now, it does look like a few spotty showers will be possible Sunday night as the cold front moves through, but rain chances look limited at best as of right now. We’ll be watching the forecast closely for you.

