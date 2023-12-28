2 Lufkin men arrested in connection with shooting following hit-and-run crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men have been arrested after allegedly using a truck to ram the back of another car, then firing several shots when the victim followed them.

Lufkin dispatch received a call at about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 9 from Jatarious Land, who said he was driving on Highway 59 South near the Pentecostal Campgrounds when a blue Ram truck struck the back of his Buick sedan and kept driving, according to an affidavit. Land said he was following the truck for several streets, relaying his location to dispatch as he drove, when the vehicle stopped and a passenger got out. The man allegedly started approaching Land with his hand on a pistol, before turning back to the truck and driving off again.

The affidavit says Land continued to relay updates to law enforcement, being transferred to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office as the vehicles moved further out of town from the loop to FM 3150. Patrol deputies were dispatched as Land reported the truck was pulling into a driveway on Highway 103 West. The affidavit says Land told dispatch one of the suspects had a gun, then seconds later he started yelling that they were shooting at him. Two or three gunshots were audible in the background on the 911 call recording, the affidavit says, followed by several more shots in rapid succession further off as Land drove away. Land reportedly left the area and parked down the road as he waited for deputies to arrive.

The report says deputies observed three apparent bullet holes in Land’s vehicle: one in the windshield striking the dashboard, one in the front passenger door just below the window, and a third in the lower back corner of the same door. Deputies said all three appeared to be entry holes. One bullet was found within the panel of the door and was kept as evidence.

Deputies found Michael Charles Ricks and Howard Earl Griffin, both of Lufkin, near the suspect truck, the affidavit says. Ricks and Griffin allegedly claimed that Land had struck their truck before following them to the driveway and shooting at them. Griffin said the truck was his but that Ricks had been driving. The affidavit says Griffin stated Ricks fired a warning shot into the air, but nothing more. Ricks later gave deputies a .45 Colt handgun and admitted to firing it in the air when Land pulled up behind them. Deputies found two .45 caliber casings like the bullet from Land’s car door near the edge of the driveway, along with multiple 9mm casings, the affidavit says.

As they questioned Land further and conducted a GSR test, deputies found no evidence on his person or in his car that he had fired a gun, as Ricks and Griffin claimed. The affidavit says Land explained the only reason he followed them was to get a report after they struck his car. All three were released that evening as investigation continued.

On Dec. 13, investigators conducted a more thorough search of Land’s vehicle and were able to recover the two additional .45 caliber bullets from the dashboard and door. They also spoke with Griffin again, who changed his story and said he had been driving during the incident. Griffin confirmed a crash took place on Highway 59 South and claimed the front right bumper of his truck struck the back of the Buick when Land tried to overtake them. The affidavit says the investigator confronted Griffin, stating the damage on the Buick contradicted this explanation, showing only “push forward” crumpling.

Griffin also allegedly added that some of the casings in the driveway could be from his 9mm handgun, as he said he also fired a warning shot at Land. The gun described was found in his parents’ residence, with his permission. Bullets stored with the gun matched casings from the crime scene, the affidavit says.

Ricks and Griffin were arrested on Dec. 27. Ricks has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bond set at $50,000, while Griffin has been charged with accident involving damage to a vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Griffin posted $7,000 bond and was released on Dec. 28.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.