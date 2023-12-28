For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

A Better East Texas - Border Crisis

The struggle surrounding border security between border states, specifically Texas, and the U-S government has taken another step up recently.
By Pat Stacey
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The struggle surrounding border security between border states, specifically Texas, and the U-S government has taken another step up recently. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a law that goes into effect in March that gives state troopers the right to arrest those that cross the border illegally. Legal challenges are following but this is the latest in a series of salvos between Texas and the federal government. This move comes in the wake of more than 200-thousand documented migrant border encounters in the month of November. We may debate solutions but not debatable is that we are another record pace for illegal crossings. Every state in the lower 48 is feeling the impact of this. It is straining an already fragile economy. Another recently singed law raises the minimum punishment for smuggling immigrants or operating a stash house from two years to ten years. A big jump that is targeting the cartels and other organizing entities. Who knows if it will have an impact. The federal government’s chief duty is to protect the border and the Biden administration and congress must come together with this goal in mind. It hasn’t happened yet and as voters, we the people need to have a long memory on who is not genuinely working for a solution. That and only that threat seems to be the catalyst to cause action on this front. If for no other reason than it is the humane and compassionate thing to do, we must have a solution to this crisis. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Five people, including two children, from Georgia are among a total of six killed in this...
6 dead, 3 injured in Johnson County crash
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Elmer James Williamson, Jr.
Jury sentences Lufkin man to life in prison for murder of Javinsky Lampkin, assault of 3 others

Latest News

The struggle surrounding border security between border states, specifically Texas, and the...
A Better East Texas - Border Crisis
Sheriff Tom Selman shared plans for the Angelina County jail expansion project with KTRE 9′s...
WebXtra: Angelina County sheriff lays out plans for jail expansion project
Sheriff Tom Selman shared plans for the Angelina County jail expansion project with KTRE 9′s...
WebXtra: Angelina County sheriff lays out plans for jail expansion project
Michael Charles Ricks and Howard Earl Griffin
2 Lufkin men arrested in connection with shooting following hit-and-run crash