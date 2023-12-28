For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texans celebrate day two of Kwanzaa

Often mistaken as a replacement for Christmas, East Texans will join the African American Cultural Events Committee to celebrate Kwanzaa at the Tyler Public Lib
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Day two of Kwanzaa will be celebrated Wednesday night across the US and in East Texas, too.

Often mistaken as a replacement for Christmas, East Texans will join the African American Cultural Events Committee to celebrate Kwanzaa at the Tyler Public Library for seven days.

Nacogdoches resident Helena Abdullah said, “Everything that deals with Kwanzaa deals with our roots, our African roots. The colors, the family traditional things, the food.”

Started by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966, Kwanzaa was built on seven principles celebrated on seven days highlighting what it means to be African and human.

“The first state is Umoji; unity, Kujichagulia which is self-determination, Ujima; collective work and responsibility, Ujamaa; cooperative economics, Nia; purpose, creativity; Kuumba, and the last one is Imani which is faith,” said Abdullah.

Now in day two of Kwanzaa, it honors self-determination also known as Kujichagulia.

According to African American cultural events committee public relations correspondent Ch’Tory Buckner, it means to define ourselves, name ourselves, create for ourselves and speak for ourselves.

“We’re no longer being silenced and afraid to speak up. We believe in ourselves. We have self-determination to push and persevere past the obstacles that we see that are taking place among African Americans.”

Buckner lists the colors associated with each principle.

“Umoji that’s the black candle. Kujichagulia is the red candle. Ujima is the green candle. Ujamaa is the red candle. Nia is the green candle. Kuumba is the red candle and Imani is the green candle” said Buckner.

Abdullah has been involved in Kwanzaa events throughout the years to celebrate the African American culture in east Texas.

“I want Kwanzaa to be something that people look forward to. We look forward to Christmas, let’s look forward to Kwanzaa, too,” said Abdullah.

The African American Cultural Events Committee will continue their Kwanzaa celebration until January 1 at the Tyler Public Library from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Tonight, they’ll be celebrating day two.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Broaddus man killed after driver hits tree
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Tyler Trash Truck Driver James Williamson about a two-year-old’s...
Tyler garbage truck driver, 2-year old form friendship
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Carthage man waives right to jury trial in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Pilot killed after plane crashed in neighborhood identified as Edgewood man
As we close out 2023, we're taking a look at the year it was for Smith County; a year of...
Smith County: The year in review, plus a look at what comes next
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Holiday Returns
“When somebody returns something it takes immediately out of our profit and a lot of time that...
NRF anticipates $148 billion in holiday retail returns