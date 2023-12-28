For Your Service
East Texas firework shop sees increase of shoppers ahead of New Year’s celebration

By Lorena Rivas
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINDALE Texas (KLTV) - Starting today, fireworks sales pick up for New Year’s Eve, and if you are looking to buy some you still have some time.

Renfro’s Fireworks has been providing East Texans with a wide range of fireworks for nearly two decades. The location in Lindale is among eight other locations across East Texas. This year, the owner James Renfro is already seeing an increase in shoppers ahead of New Year’s Eve.

“From this year to last year we’ve already seen a 20-25% increase in sales and traffic,” said James Renfro owner of Renfro’s Fireworks.

He says two factors are driving the sales of customers.

“We got really good weather coming in plus it’s on the weekend,” said James.

In previous years after the pandemic, there was a shortage of fireworks making it difficult for many places to get them but now James says supply is getting better bringing benefits to customers.

“There have been drastic price reductions we passed those on to customers... I don’t know if it will ever be back pre-covid times,” said James.

The store is empty now but soon will be full of customers.

“Over the next couple of days, several thousand come through that door,” said James.

Yet, James has been preparing beforehand and is ready for that crowd.

“Last minute deliveries make sure everything, increase help, get everyone checkout,” said James.

He also says it’s important to know where you can pop fireworks.

“Most cities do not allow to pop fireworks in the city limit, safe places outside the city,” said James.

From family packs to sparklers he enjoys being part of the celebration,

“We got a lot of bad things going on. So being able to celebrate the good things in life greatest joy of doing this business,” said James.

He recommends shopping earlier since New Year’s Eve is considered the busiest day for many fireworks shops.

