Nacogdoches County District Clerk’s office soon to use new jury summon method

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County District Clerk’s Office will activate new software next year, bringing changes for those summoned for jury duty.

Nacogdoches County commissioners approved the contract for the District Clerk’s office use.

“It will look different than it has looked in the last 15 years, and we’re really excited and think it’s going to be beneficial for the public and definitely a savings for the county,” said District Clerk Loretta Cammack.

The office sends out 18,000 jury summons yearly, and Cammack explained mail services have become slower.

“Mail and postage is not something probably the younger generation is used to…our Nacogdoches mail now goes through a clearinghouse in Shreveport, so that adds more time,” said Cammack.

As of Wednesday, individuals receive a jury summons, a questionnaire, and a return envelope by mail.

“We’re doing this two months in advance, and people will forget they have jury selection on a certain day,” said Cammack.

The new $100,000 software will allow the office to notify jurors of any postponed dates and approved exemptions by their selected contact preference, including email, text, and phone.

Cammack explained the current software is unable to maintain permanent exemptions and is recalling individuals.

“Someone has moved, is no longer a resident, or someone is deceased, or they’re claiming they’re over 75… which is a cost to us and it’s also disconcerting to constituents when they think we’re not competent and not doing it properly,” she said.

Cammack said new jury summons will arrive in a postcard format and allow the public to respond online.

Residents will still have the option to fill out forms by phone or stop by the district clerk’s office.

“The jury system being updated is going to be one more interlocal part not only catching up but staying on top of things, moving things quicker,” said Cammack.

Nacogdoches County leaders say the system will go live by next fall.

