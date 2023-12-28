Pilot killed after plane crashed in neighborhood identified as Edgewood man

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - The pilot who died after his private plane went down in a neighborhood on Tuesday night has been identified.

Texas DPS says the pilot and sole occupant of the plane was Roger D. Turner, 60, of Edgewood.

The DPS preliminary investigation found that on December 26, at around 6:00 p.m., a privately-owned aircraft crashed in the area of 114 Private Road 7005, Edgewood. The plane came to rest, striking a house near the airstrip and causing minor damage to the home. No one was in the home at the time of the plane crash, DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said.

“We did receive some information that the pilot could have been coming from the Addison area and wanted to land here at the Tailwinds airport and possibly had missed his landing here,” Albritton said.

Turner was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The pilot who died after his private plane went down in a neighborhood on Tuesday night has been identified.

State Senator Bob Hall has been living at Tailwind for the last 12 years and says there hasn’t been an incident like this before.

“I got a call from a friend that lives down in Edom with emergency services called and said ‘I just got a call for an airplane crash at Tailwind airpark, do you know anything about it?’ I said, “no I haven’t heard a thing here.’ I got in the car and came over here and by that time emergency services were here,” Hall said.

He says Turner and his family recently moved into the airpark. Regardless of that, he says this neighborhood is a tight-knit group with almost all of its residents being pilots themselves.

“It’s a very close group with a common interest here that draws people together. And this is a very, very sad occasion that this would happen to one of our own, even though they are fairly new,” Hall said.

Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are at the scene to conduct their investigation. Texas State Troopers are providing security at the crash site.

“Typically, it will take a day or two but sometimes in some cases they can clean it up in one day,” Albritton said.

The home itself was clipped in the crash and had minor damage.

Previous reporting: Pilot did not survive after aircraft went down in Edgewood neighborhood

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.