Randall County officials: Suspect stole more than 750 gallons of diesel

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons involved in stealing more than 750 gallons of diesel from a convenience store. (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons involved in stealing more than 750 gallons of diesel from a convenience store.

Officials say the crime happened around 1:30 a.m. on December 23.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, a van pulled into the J&B Quicki Stop at 11601 FM 1541 and parked directly over the fuel tanks.

Under the rear bumper is a large mud flap concealing underneath the car.

Officials say the person in the van then pumped around 752 gallons of diesel from the holding fuel tank and into a tank inside the car.

The van is a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate BWT-7309.

The van has a faded hood and is missing the two front hub caps.

If you know where to find this car, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5767.

On December 23, 2023, at approximately 1:30 am this van pulled into the J&B Quicki Stop at 11601 FM 1541. The driver...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 28, 2023

