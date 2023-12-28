WebXtra: Angelina County sheriff lays out plans for jail expansion project

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In commissioners court Thursday morning, Angelina County commissioners discussed three bids that have been received from out of town contractors. The bids are below what was anticipated, and allows the county to complete the full project instead of having to decide between alternate bids. Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman shared plans for the Angelina County jail expansion project with KTRE 9′s Tyre White.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.