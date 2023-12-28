For Your Service
WebXtra: Lufkin financial expert gives money-saving tips for 2024

If one of your new year resolutions involves budgeting – be sure to include your subscriptions because you can easily forget them and they can easily add up.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - If one of your new year resolutions involves budgeting – be sure to include your subscriptions because you can easily forget them and they can easily add up.

As KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis reports – experts advise evaluting how much those monthly subscriptions cost before the end of year.

She spoke with Legacy Institute for Financial Education Executive Director and financial coach, Joseph Ceasar on how to do this.

