A widespread freeze will be on display tonight across the Piney Woods of deep east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be clear and cold tonight with a widespread freeze likely as we bottom out in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s.

Friday will feature a cool sunshine with breezy, northwest winds and highs in the lower 50′s.

As we enter the last weekend of this year, we will briefly see our winds shift back to the south, leading to a slight modification of our temperatures as we go from a freezing start to a milder finish as highs get back into the 60′s by New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Eve night, our next cold front will pass through with not a lot of fanfare, only offering some clouds and a low-end, 20% chance of rain. If you are heading out for New Year’s Eve parties, the weather will not be a factor in disrupting your plans on Sunday night going into Monday morning.

New Year’s Day will feature mostly sunny skies with more cool winds and highs in the upper 50′s.

Another cold front and storm system look to bring us better chances for rain and wet weather once we transition into the middle of next week. It looks like Tuesday evening through Wednesday is the best time frame to see rain move through our part of the state.

Rainfall amounts vary quite a bit, but we look to average between half-an-inch to as much as one inch of rain over the next week.

Behind the mid-week disturbance, more cool air will filter in as we wrap up the first week of the new year.

