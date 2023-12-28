Woman dies after officer-involved shooting at Lufkin apartment complex

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman has died following an officer-involved shooting at a Lufkin apartment complex on Wednesday.

At 6 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Great Oaks Apartments at 3205 Old Union Road for a report of two males who were kicking an apartment door. According to a release from Lufkin Police Chief David Thomas, the caller told dispatchers that the incident happened roughly five minutes earlier and that they didn’t know which way the suspects had gone. The caller was told that an officer would respond to the apartment.

A short time later, a uniformed patrol officer arrived at the complex and scanned the area for the suspects while walking to the caller’s apartment, Thomas said. The officer rang the doorbell and moved away from the door to continue scanning the area for the suspects.

Thomas said a few seconds later the door opened and a woman emerged, yelling and cursing while charging forward with the gun aimed toward the officer.

The officer fired four shots as they retreated, and the woman was struck and collapsed at the end of a staircase with her gun still within reach, Thomas said. The officer immediately notified dispatch of the shooting. Thomas said after securing the gun, the officer began giving the woman CPR until paramedics arrived. The woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

The woman was identified as the original caller, and authorities have said her identity will be released at a later time.

The officer was not physically injured but will remain on leave while the incident is investigated by the Texas Rangers, which is policy for any officer-involved shooting. Investigation into who kicked the woman’s door is also ongoing.

On Thursday, Lufkin police released video from the officer’s body-worn camera as well as footage from a doorbell security camera.

Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting. (Lufkin Police Department)

