Arlington PD evacuates Parks Mall after reports of possible shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Arlington Police Department reports they are on scene at a possible mall shooting.

The shooting was reported at Parks Mall, located at 3811 S. Cooper Street on Thursday night. The mall was evacuated and officers secured the building. They say, however, that they believe it was an isolated incident that started as a fight. They do not believe it was ever an active shooter situation.

At 10:15 p.m. police said that they believe the two people who were taken to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

At 9:20 p.m. police said that it appears the incident occurred in the corridor near the ice skating rink. Two people were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Officers are conducting a second sweep of the building.

Arlington PD is currently investigating a reported shooting at the Parks Mall.



The mall has been evacuated and officers are securing the building.



At this time, we believe this was an isolated incident that began as a fight -- NOT an active shooter situation. pic.twitter.com/GwbSerGzTc — Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) December 29, 2023

Some Twitter users commented and shared videos they took while inside the mall or in the parking lot during the situation.

I NEVER go to malls but went today to shop for NYE with my girls when we heard shooting and saw running while I was in the dressing room at #ParksMall in Arlington. We’re safe but wow. pic.twitter.com/ESL3fHl5u9 — Good Genes Genetic Counseling Services (@GoodGenesGC) December 29, 2023

Arlington police investigators are working to determine what happened and who was involved.

There is no word yet on any injuries or fatalities.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.