Date, time set for Malakoff state championship parade

(Malakoff ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - The reigning 3A Division 1 state football champions will be honored by their city and school district.

The Malakoff Tigers won the school’s first football state championship on Dec. 14 with a win over Franklin. The Tigers were led by Junior Quarterback Mike Jones who had two passing touchdown passes to Chauncey Hogg and stellar defense play that only allowed one touchdown to the Lions.

Malakoff ISD and the City of Malakoff will host a parade celebrating the team on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m. We have reached out to the city for information about the parade route but have not yet received a response.

