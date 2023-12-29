Day 2 at the Wagstaff Classic: Jacksonville beats Tyler, All Saints take down Brownsboro

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At the TJC Wagstaff Classic Thursday, some exciting moments as East Texas teams faced off.

All Saints enter round three of the Wag Classic 2-0, beating a determined and good Brownsboro Bears. The Trojans pulled it out 47-45, coach Aston Francis praised his team.

“I’ve got a young team, but they play really hard, they’re not afraid of the moment, and we executed just well enough. Talk about how game like this instills more confidence in your team.Yeah, you know we are just trying to rebuild, a little bit and get the program back where it needs to be. Where were used to. And so this is huge, I told them the Wagstaff can serve as kind of a public service announcement, who’s good in East Texas. You know we played two really good teams that are very well coached in Brownsboro and Henderson, and to get wins on them in a good environment like this, is really good for our program. Good for our kids to see. Well, adding to the environment was the fan club of all saints with their signs , did you see them? I did yeah that’s our cheerleaders and a couple of parents got in on it so, it’s great to have support from our school where we are lucky to be at a place like All Saints where we’ve got that support.”

Next, Jacksonville took on Tyler Lions, beating them 55-53.

Tyler Lions were hoping for another win at the Wag, playing the Indians of Jacksonville, coached by Mark Alexander.

The Lions had the early advantage, up by nine at the half. Joshua Brown is a scorer downtowns it for the lead. The Indians, however, went on a scoring spree that put them in front, in the second half, torching the nets the Jacksonville shooter for the three-pointer up 44-38.

Lions Brown leads the break, pass is tipped by Karmelo Clayborne, and alert Marquette Martin hot potatoes it to Geordon Mitchell, for the uncontested two, down three.

Now tied at 53, Jacksonville’s Mitchell puts on a show. He’d be fouled drop both of them for the 55-53 win.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.