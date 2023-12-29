For Your Service
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Cool and breezy today. Temps warm up some for the final weekend of 2023!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is yet another very cold and frosty start to the day as overnight lows have dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Be sure you give yourselves some extra times to warm up/defrost your vehicle. Thankfully, our afternoon temperatures will trend a bit warmer than yesterday, climbing into the lower to middle 50s thanks to some sunshine and westerly winds. Temperatures become even more comfortable (by Winter standards at least) over the weekend as we sit close to 60 degrees on Saturday afternoon and jump further into the middle 60s on Sunday! Our next cold front is still slated to move through Sunday night as we celebrate New Year’s Eve, and a few showers will be possible as it crosses through East Texas. Rain coverage still looks very limited at this time, but it is still important to keep in mind as a possibility while you make your holiday celebration plans. Most of next week looks to sit on the cooler side as highs range in the lower to middle 50s each day. Rain looks to be a bit more likely late PM Tuesday and through the AM hours of Wednesday. Make sure you keep the umbrella and the jackets close!

