Smoked sausage-blackeyed pea soup with cornbread croutons by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you love soup (and who doesn’t during the winter?) and are looking for a recipe to get your New Year’s Day black-eyed peas in, this recipe will be perfect.

Smoked sausage-blackeyed pea soup with cornbread croutons

Ingredients

12-to-16 oz. package smoked link sausage (beef or turkey will work well)

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped

4 teaspoons chopped minced garlic

6 cups chicken broth or stock

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (omit if you don’t like heat)

1 teaspoon dried thyme

3 cups frozen or canned/drained blackeyed peas

15 ounce can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 cups chopped Kale or spinach

salt and pepper, as needed

Method:

Place a stock pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, and add oil.

When oil is hot, add onion, sausage, thyme and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently until onion becomes translucent.

Add the peas and the stock or broth. Cook at a low simmer until the peas are tender. (30 to 45 minutes, for most.)

After the peas are tender, and the kale, vinegar, tomatoes, and a teaspoon salt. Stir well.

Cook for ten minutes, and taste to see if more salt is needed.

Serve with cornbread or crackers.

Cornbread croutons:

Bake or purchase one recipe of cornbread. Slice with bread knife into about 1-inch squares.

Lay the pieces in a single layer on a baking sheet. Place in an oven that has been heated to 200 degrees and bake until crisp. Serve on top of soup.

