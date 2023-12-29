A sun-filled, dry weekend lies ahead before increasing rain chances return in the new year next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be clear and cold tonight with another likely freeze for the Piney Woods as we bottom out in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s.

As we enter the last weekend of this year, we will briefly see our winds shift back to the west and southwest, leading to a slight modification of our temperatures as we go from a freezing start to a milder finish as highs get back into the 60′s on Saturday before warming to near 70 by Sunday afternoon.

On New Year’s Eve night, our next cold front will pass through with not a lot of fanfare, only offering some clouds and a low-end, 20% chance of rain. If you are heading out for New Year’s Eve parties, the weather will not be a factor in disrupting your plans on Sunday night going into Monday morning.

New Year’s Day will feature early morning clouds giving way to partly cloudy skies with more cool winds and highs in the upper 50′s.

Another cold front and storm system look to bring us better chances for rain and wet weather once we transition into the middle of next week. It looks like Tuesday evening through Wednesday is the best time frame to see rain move through our part of the state.

After a sunny and dry Thursday, another fast-moving western storm system looks to bring us another decent shot of rain on Friday leading into the first weekend of the new year.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-two inches over the next seven days, with all of this occurring with two separate storm systems next week.

