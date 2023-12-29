Tenaha Lady Tigers on verge of winning their own tournament

TENAHA, Texas (KTRE) - The Lady Tigers who took on the Pineywoods Academy Timberwolves this afternoon found themselves victorious 55-43 which puts them in a position to win their own tournament. Here’s a look at the girls bracket. And with Lipan also getting a win tonight over Martins Mill 46-43. That puts the Tenaha Lady Tigers up against them in the championship game tomorrow night at 6:30 pm in Tenaha in the Special Events Center..

