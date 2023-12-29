For Your Service
Tenaha Lady Tigers on verge of winning their own tournament

Tenaha Lady Tigers in the Holiday Hoops Champioship game with Lipan
Tenaha Lady Tigers in the Holiday Hoops Champioship game with Lipan(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TENAHA, Texas (KTRE) - The Lady Tigers who took on the Pineywoods Academy Timberwolves this afternoon found themselves victorious 55-43 which puts them in a position to win their own tournament. Here’s a look at the girls bracket. And with Lipan also getting a win tonight over Martins Mill 46-43. That puts the Tenaha Lady Tigers up against them in the championship game tomorrow night at 6:30 pm in Tenaha in the Special Events Center..

