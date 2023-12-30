For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Curry, Warriors to host Hardaway and the Mavericks

Dallas heads to Golden State for a Western Conference matchup Saturday
(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Mavericks (18-14, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-16, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference action Saturday.

The Warriors are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Golden State is 2-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 13-11 in Western Conference play. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 14.5 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.1.

The Warriors are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klay Thompson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Dante Exum is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 121.0 points, 48.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 116.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Luka Doncic: out (quad), Kyrie Irving: out (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to Great Oaks Apartments.
Woman dies after officer-involved shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
The officer involved was uninjured in the shooting.
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Nacogdoches
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city