Remembering fallen Panola County deputy Chris Dickerson four years after his line of duty death

Sunday will mark four years since Panola County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Dickerson was shot and killed in the line of duty.
By Blake Holland
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday will mark four years since Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” said Becca Dickerson, Chris’ mother.

Dickerson was gunned down during an overnight traffic stop on FM 10 in Gary. Since her son’s death, Dickerson has found peace by connecting with the families of other fallen officers and helping them cope with their own loss.

“Helping others has helped me,” she said, “and it helps to hear their stories. You hear their stories, and you’d find out that a lot of them have the same characteristics as Chris did, and it’s just amazing how they were called to do what they did.”

Dickerson has also kept her son’s memory alive by hosting an annual blood drive in his honor. Her son was a Red Cross volunteer, who often gave the gift of life himself.

Every year since her son’s death, Dickerson has also hosted a gathering of family and friends at her home as the year winds down. She and others sit around a campfire sharing stories about Chris.

“You find your new normal,” she said, “and don’t not talk to me about Chris because I don’t want him forgotten. Tell me the stories.”

Even on the toughest of days, Dickerson can find her son’s personality in her grandchildren: Chris’ two daughters.

“I see Chris’ character in them: you know, the picking and the joking. So yeah, he’s there. He’s definitely there.”

