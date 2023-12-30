SFA rolls over New Orleans 80-51

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In college basketball the SFA Lumberjacks were back at home tonight coming off the Christmas break to welcome New Orleans to the Sawmill.

And as it turned out a decent crowd was on hand to root on the Jacks considering that the majority of the student body is off campus enjoying the holiday break.

Lumberjacks looking to get an early jump on New Orleans, but it would be the Privateers coming out pumped shooting in the high percentile and getting some threes to drop. New Orleans would take a 15-4 lead.

Clayton Southwick trying to get the offense sparked as on back to back possessions he gets these to go inside the paint.

The Lumberjack offense would begin to rally. Check this nice feed to Sadaidriene Hall who finishes with a layup.

Lumberjacks would take the lead 28-22 going into the half, and would increase that lead throughout the second. So despite a slow start, Lumberjacks defeat New Orleans 80-51.

