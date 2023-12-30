For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

SFA rolls over New Orleans 80-51

SFA victorious over New Orleans
SFA victorious over New Orleans(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In college basketball the SFA Lumberjacks were back at home tonight coming off the Christmas break to welcome New Orleans to the Sawmill.

And as it turned out a decent crowd was on hand to root on the Jacks considering that the majority of the student body is off campus enjoying the holiday break.

Lumberjacks looking to get an early jump on New Orleans, but it would be the Privateers coming out pumped shooting in the high percentile and getting some threes to drop. New Orleans would take a 15-4 lead.

Clayton Southwick trying to get the offense sparked as on back to back possessions he gets these to go inside the paint.

The Lumberjack offense would begin to rally. Check this nice feed to Sadaidriene Hall who finishes with a layup.

Lumberjacks would take the lead 28-22 going into the half, and would increase that lead throughout the second. So despite a slow start, Lumberjacks defeat New Orleans 80-51.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to Great Oaks Apartments.
Woman dies after officer-involved shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Michael Charles Ricks and Howard Earl Griffin
2 Lufkin men arrested in connection with shooting following hit-and-run crash
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
The officer involved was uninjured in the shooting.
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Nacogdoches
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in

Latest News

Date, time set for Malakoff state championship parade
Tenaha Lady Tigers in the Holiday Hoops Champioship game with Lipan
Tenaha Lady Tigers on verge of winning their own tournament; Hooks faces MP Chapel Hill in boys bracket
Final day of 69th annual Wagstaff Holiday Classic wraps up
Final day of 69th annual Wagstaff Holiday Classic wraps up
Tenaha Lady Tigers on verge of winning their own tournament
Tenaha Lady Tigers on verge of winning their own tournament