Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunshine will be the word of the day as we’re starting this Saturday off with sunny skies and that is expected to continue into the afternoon. As for temperatures, it’s a cold morning and temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. We’ll warm into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon, making for a near-normal afternoon for late December temperature-wise. Sunday will not start off quite as cold, and we’ll be a bit warmer Sunday afternoon as well. You can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for Sunday, with most of the day being dry. Late Sunday night into Monday morning there’s a chance for a couple showers as we ring in the new year. Our next chance for rain after that isn’t far, with a likely (60%) chance in the forecast by Tuesday night.

