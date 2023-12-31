For Your Service
Couple plans wedding in East Texas on day of total eclipse

East Texas News Weekend’s Avery Niles speaks with Caroline Allen and Vincent Worley, who are tying the knot on April 8th, the day of the total solar eclipse.
By Avery Niles
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas News Weekend’s Avery Niles speaks with Caroline Allen and Vincent Worley, who are tying the knot on April 8th, which is also the day of the total solar eclipse. Hear from the couple a little bit about their love story: how they unknowingly booked their wedding on the biggest day of the year in East Texas and how they are embracing it.

