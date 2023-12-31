Couple plans wedding in East Texas on day of total eclipse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas News Weekend’s Avery Niles speaks with Caroline Allen and Vincent Worley, who are tying the knot on April 8th, which is also the day of the total solar eclipse. Hear from the couple a little bit about their love story: how they unknowingly booked their wedding on the biggest day of the year in East Texas and how they are embracing it.

