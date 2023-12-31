Experts give holiday firework safety tips for East Texans

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Fireworks are a main part of many celebrations, but they pose some risks.

Entering into a new year can spark excitement, aptly represented by the whistling sound of a firework being lit. But, one spark can easily turn into flames. Fireworks are made to be fun, but they can be dangerous if not used correctly.

Texas A&M Forest Service Prevention Program Specialist Heather Gonzales said, “Around 19,500 fires are started annually from fireworks.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks have caused severe injuries to people’s hands, fingers or legs. Children ages ten to fourteen had the highest rate of firework injuries.

94 Fireworks, LLC, Owner Reese Maddox said, “Don’t let small children play with especially large explosives. If they are using like sparklers or any of the small novelty items, adult supervision is a must.”

Before using fireworks, Maddox suggested taking certain safety precautions.

“Always be aware of your surroundings. Don’t be careless with them,” said Maddox.

Gonzales said learning the local restrictions on fireworks can help save lives and properties.

“Sometimes cities or counties can place restrictions on fireworks, the type of fireworks that you can use,” said Gonzales.

Experts advise reading the fireworks’ warning labels, as well.

“They also have a description on how to light it. Don’t place your head over the top of a cake or anything like that,” said Maddox.

Checking the weather before lighting fireworks can prevent fires.

Gonzales said, “If it is going to be really dry or really windy, that’s not a good time to be using fireworks, so really postpone them.”

Gonzales advises properly disposing of your fireworks once you’re done with them.

“Put them in a metal bucket that’s filled with water, so that they can be completely extinguished before you throw them away,” said Gonzales.

If you spot any fires, you should immediately contact local authorities for help.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.