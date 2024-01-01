For Your Service
Crockett man arrested after disturbance, police foot chase

Vunterrious Leonard
Vunterrious Leonard(Crockett Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man has been arrested after leading officers on a foot chase.

On Sunday at about 3 p.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard for a disturbance, according to a release from the Crockett Police Department. They were told someone called “Booman” was involved, who they knew to be Vunterrious Leonard, 25, police said. Leonard is a registered sex offender with a warrant out from Houston County for sexual assault of a child, according to the release.

When an officer searching the complex saw Leonard and attempted to take him into custody, police said he ran through the I.T. Williams park into a wooded area off of Sycamore Street.

Deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in setting up a perimeter. A police K-9 was sent out along with a drone, authorities said. With the drone overhead, police said Leonard decided to cooperate, put his hands in the air and walked out of the woods to a nearby deputy, who took him into custody without further incident.

Leonard was booked into the Houston County Jail on his outstanding warrant and additionally charged with evading arrest or detention.

