East Texas celebrates first babies born in 2024

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - These babies are among the first to be born in the new year.

At CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, Izzabella was born at 12:11 a.m. to Jacquelynn and Dusty Lansdell. “This little firecracker rang in the new year with her parents and a gift basket from the hospital,” CHRISTUS staff shared on Facebook, along with photos of the trio.

Jacquelynn and Dusty Lansdell with baby Izzabella
Jacquelynn and Dusty Lansdell with baby Izzabella(CHRISTUS St. Michael)

In Longview, meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd to a Good Shepherd nurse at 12:49 a.m. on January 1, 2024!

“Welcome to the CHRISTUS family, Elicia!” the hospital staff posted on their Facebook, showing a photo of the baby decked out with holiday colors.

Meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS (Tyler/Longview) in 2024.
Meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS (Tyler/Longview) in 2024.(CHRISTUS Health)

Over at UT Health in Tyler, Elias Nicholas Kefalides was the first baby to be born, at 11:20 a.m. He was born to Jillian and Nick Kefalides, of Lindale. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20 inches long. He joins big sister Elleana, 3, and big brother Evan, 14.

Jillian said she had a feeling that Elias would arrive early, but she didn’t think he would arrive that much earlier than his Jan. 18 due date or her Jan. 11 scheduled Cesarean section. However, as the family celebrated a low-key New Year’s Eve at home, Jillian started noticing contractions about 8 p.m. By 3 a.m., she knew Elias wasn’t going to wait so they drove to the hospital.

“I definitely didn’t think he would be a New Year’s baby,” she said. “Honestly, we’re just grateful that he’s a healthy baby.”

Elias Nicholas Kefalides
Elias Nicholas Kefalides(UT Health Tyler)

