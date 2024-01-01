For Your Service
East Texas deputy shares experience working on New Year’s Day

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputy Kristen Henley about working on the holidays.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From countdown to clocking in... for many people, the new year brings a day of celebration with family and friends, while for others it means a day of work.

The holidays are just another workday for some East Texas employees.

