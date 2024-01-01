East Texas deputy shares experience working on New Year’s Day

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From countdown to clocking in... for many people, the new year brings a day of celebration with family and friends, while for others it means a day of work.

The holidays are just another workday for some East Texas employees.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputy Kristen Henley about working on the holidays.

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.