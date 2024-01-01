Lufkin man struck by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man is hospitalized in Tyler after being struck by a stray bullet on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Lufkin police the man, whose name has not yet been released, was “struck by a stray bullet from what appears to be celebratory gunfire” at midnight on Sunday.

The incident occurred in 2200 block of North Raguet Street. The Lufkin police are still investigating what exactly occurred.

