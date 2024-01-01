For Your Service
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Plenty of sunshine today with PM temperatures ranging in the 50s.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas and happy New Year!! We’re starting 2024 off on a cooling note as morning temps wildly range from the middle 30s to lower 50s as our overnight cold front continues to push south through Deep East Texas. A few showers/thundershowers will remain possible for our southernmost counties into the remaining morning hours, but rain chances will drop to zero once the front totally clears our area. Expect lots of sunshine this afternoon as skies will steadily clear out early today, but north-northeast winds will keep our highs a bit on the cool side in the lower to upper 50s. Tuesday will start out dry, but you’ll certainly want the umbrella close by as our next disturbance arrives later in the day, bringing widespread showers and a few thundershowers by Tuesday evening as well as overnight and very early Wednesday morning. Skies dry out for most by sunrise Wednesday, marking another chilly day with highs in the lower 50s. Some sunshine returns on Thursday which will help for a rebound back into the middle 50s in the afternoon. The tap will turn right back on later on Friday as yet another disturbance swings through later in the day, bringing another round of widespread showers and maybe even some thunderstorms overnight into Saturday morning. Certainly lots of factors will be at play so it is too early to call for threats of severe weather, but still, keep an eye on the forecast for Friday evening into Saturday morning as it could certainly be disruptive. We’ll keep you updated.

