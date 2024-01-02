Midland-Odessa welcomes Chinese refugees after years of seeking asylum

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Sixty-four Chinese refugees can now call the Permian Basin their new home.

The men, women and children have been trying to come to America for the last four years.

After battling religious persecution from the Chinese Government, now they are in the land of oil and gas, ready to start a new life.

For the last couple of years, they’ve faced harassment from their homeland because of their Christian beliefs.

However, this past weekend, they flew to Midland to meet those that have been fighting for their freedom.

In October of 2019, the pastor of the Mayflower Church in China and the rest of the members, decided to flee their country because of religious persecution.

This led them to flee to JeJu Island in South Korea.

While they were in South Korea, they applied for asylum, but the Korean government denied their request.

Then they migrated to Thailand where their chances to seek asylum seemed impossible.

“On March 30th of this year, we were suddenly arrested by the Thai authorities. We were almost handed over, expelled back to the Chinese communists party’s prison.” said Pastor Moses Pan, Mayflower Church, pastor.

At this time, Pastor Pan and the members of the church believed; it was the end of their journey.

The children were separated from their parents, and some of the members of the congregation lost faith.

However, a miracle occurred while in a Thai prison.

“At that time, the U.S. Government intervened, and we were granted humanitarian parole into the United States later on.” said Pastor Pan.

The approval of their asylum came on April 7th of last year, which was also, “Good Friday”.

Something that the leader of Mission Messiah believes was a sign from the powers that be.

“The heart, the desire that I believe the lord had placed in us is to help people. Find freedom.” said Jamie Berryhill, Founder/Director of Mission Messiah.

Berryhill, just like many other members of their mission, have been waiting for a long time to meet these refugees in person.

Even though these refugees were in different countries, the Chinese government was always watching.

“When we were in Thailand actually, we were living under the shadow of the Chinese secret spies, agents, and threats over there.” said Pastor Pan.

Even when they arrived at Dallas/Fort Worth, some of the refugees asked if they were still being followed.

“Because of the last four years, living under the tremendous fear and suppression.” said Pastor Pan. Now that they are legal residents, they have the liberty to do what they want.

Pastor Pan wants to help the people who are also being persecuted because of their religious beliefs.

With the help of Mission Messiah, China Aid, Freedom Seekers International and many more, they believe it’s possible.

“One of my desires right that that we’ve already begun talking about. Just exactly what we might be able to create for these families to engage in and provide a service for our community.” said Berryhill.

These refugees have been living in Tyler, Texas with Freedom Seekers International for the last eight months.

Half of them will live in Midland, and the other half will stay in Odessa.

We will keep you updated as these refugees acclimate to their new environment in the Permian Basin.

