Our first rain event of the new year arrives to the Piney Woods tonight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our first rainmaker of the new year is upon us as we have a 90% chance of widespread, soaking rains set to move through the Piney Woods this evening and overnight.

No lightning or significant weather is expected with tonight’s wet weather. It will more or less be a gentle, steady, soaking rain, the good kind of wet weather we need in order to eradicate and combat the ongoing drought conditions that still persist across our part of the state.

It should be noted that in addition to the rainy night, it will also be a cold night as overnight lows drop into the upper 30′s, making for a raw night to be out in the elements.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cold to start before a few breaks in the cloud cover lead to some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon with highs only reaching the lower 50′s.

After a sunny and dry Thursday, another fast-moving western storm system looks to bring us another decent shot of rain on Friday, making for a chilly, wet, raw day as highs only reach the upper 40′s to close out the week.

We will get a dry, chilly, first weekend of 2024 before another western storm brings in a likely chance of moderate-to-heavy rainfall next Monday.

Rainfall amounts look to average between two-to-three inches over the next seven days, getting our new year off to a wet start.

With an active storm track setting up next week, we are hopeful that many areas do cash in on much-needed, beneficial rainfall to get the year off to a wet start. This rainfall will, hopefully, help put a dent in the drought-stricken areas of deep east Texas as well.

