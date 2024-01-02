‘Suicide Prevention Bus’ stops in East Texas

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Cory Richez and his wife Kelly aren’t your typical I-20 travelers. They’re on a stop in East Texas in their mobile “Suicide Prevention Bus,” which has taken them on a journey to over thirty states, working for suicide awareness after suffering a close family loss.

“When they read the names on here, maybe it might get them through that hour,” said Richez, referring to what he estimates are 1,000 names of those who have died along with survivors on the side of the bus.

The bus also carries objects that families have given to remember their loved ones. These include ashes, hair, photos and even a flask from a Vietnam veteran.

“The first time somebody brought us a block of hair and said, ‘Hey, will you carry my loved one’s hair?’ it took us back a little bit, but if it will help you, we will carry that, America,” said Richez. “And, the same with the surfboard with the surfer who paddled out to sea to commit and was unsuccessful, who asked us to tell his story in hopes to be able to save lives.”

The back of the bus displays a memorial to veterans lost to suicide. Cory and Kelly have received numerous patches and much recognition from law enforcement around the country for their work.

“A good day in America is waking up and having less than five to ten names to add to this memorial wall,” said Richez. “We want to let each of you know that have lost a loved one that you are not alone. Telling their story by marking their name or carrying a photograph around the country gives your loved one that voice every single day.”

Cory and Kelly have a Facebook page that tracks their progress. You can check them out here. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988 24/7.

